Geoff Stevens
MakerSoftware
Hey everyone! Today we’re excited to announce Code Anywhere, a new personalized dashboard to help developers to discover where they code best. Using data from Code Time, our free time tracking extension for code editors and IDEs, Code Anywhere lets you see how your productivity is trending compared to weekly and monthly averages. Discover how remote work impacts code time, meeting time, and work hours. Code Anywhere also makes it easy to see how you stack up against a community of over 100k developers with global references. View data from around the world to build benchmarks, set goals, and stay on track. Use data to decide on the future of work. Start tracking today, so that you can be prepared tomorrow. Want to see more data? Are you a freelancer or contractor looking for customized reporting? Upgrade to a paid account and get: 🔓 Unlimited data retention: Access all of your historical data, whenever you need it. Pro or Plus plan. 📦 Data exports: Package up your data over any time period or by project or branch to power your own dashboards or reports in your favorite analytics tool. Pro plan only. Use code PH100 at checkout to get your first month free! After creating an account, visit the billing tab in your profile to choose your plan and claim your discount. Happy coding!
