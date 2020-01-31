Deals
Coda Platform
Create more successful games of all sizes more often
Mobile game creators from all over the world use Coda’s publishing platform to create more successful games of all sizes more often.
39 minutes ago
Hypercasual mobile game publishing platform Coda raises $4 million from LVP
People Mobile games technology and publishing platform Coda has announced it's closed a $4 million seed round funded by London Venture Partners . LVP's current portfolio of investments includes companies such as Unity, Futureplay, AppOnboard and Bossa Studios.
Coda mobile game publishing platform raises $4 million in seed funding
Coda is a new game-publishing platform that's promising to make it easier to unlock the creativity of mobile game developers. And now the company is getting an influx of cash to grow that business. Today, Coda announced it has raised $4 million from gaming-focused investment firm London Venture Partners.
