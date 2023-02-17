Products
CocoDrop
CocoDrop
Start selling digital content in seconds, no fees
CocoDrop is the fastest, fairest way for creators to sell their digital products. Upload your file, set your price, then share your link to start earning—without platform fees.
Launched in
SaaS
,
E-Commerce
,
No-Code
by
Cococart
About this launch
Cococart
If Shopify and Typeform had a baby
32
reviews
82
followers
Follow for updates
CocoDrop by
Cococart
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
SaaS
,
E-Commerce
,
No-Code
. Made by
Derek Low
,
Gaël Thomas
,
Abhijeet Agarwal
and
Liwei Li
. Featured on February 22nd, 2023.
Cococart
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 32 users. It first launched on August 6th, 2021.
Upvotes
55
Comments
19
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#40
