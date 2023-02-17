Products
This is the latest launch from Cococart
See Cococart’s previous launch
Ranked #7 for today

CocoDrop

Start selling digital content in seconds, no fees

Free
CocoDrop is the fastest, fairest way for creators to sell their digital products. Upload your file, set your price, then share your link to start earning—without platform fees.
Launched in SaaS, E-Commerce, No-Code by
Cococart
About this launch
CococartIf Shopify and Typeform had a baby
32reviews
82
followers
CocoDrop by
Cococart
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in SaaS, E-Commerce, No-Code. Made by
Derek Low
,
Gaël Thomas
,
Abhijeet Agarwal
and
Liwei Li
. Featured on February 22nd, 2023.
Cococart
is rated 4.9/5 by 32 users. It first launched on August 6th, 2021.
Upvotes
55
Vote chart
Comments
19
Vote chart
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#40