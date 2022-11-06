Products
Cobode
Ranked #14 for today
Cobode
Make organizing a co-living home easy
Living with other people is amazing but organizing them is a chore. Cobode solves some of the frustrations of co-living through smart automation.
Launched in
Task Management
,
Home
,
Home Automation
by
Cobode
About this launch
Cobode
Make organizing a co-living home easy
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Cobode by
Cobode
was hunted by
John Harlow
in
Task Management
,
Home
,
Home Automation
. Made by
John Harlow
. Featured on November 6th, 2022.
Cobode
is not rated yet. This is Cobode's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#242
