  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Cobode
Cobode
Ranked #14 for today

Cobode

Make organizing a co-living home easy

Free
Living with other people is amazing but organizing them is a chore. Cobode solves some of the frustrations of co-living through smart automation.
Launched in Task Management, Home, Home Automation by
Cobode
About this launch
Cobode
CobodeMake organizing a co-living home easy
0
reviews
2
followers
Cobode by
Cobode
was hunted by
John Harlow
in Task Management, Home, Home Automation. Made by
John Harlow
. Featured on November 6th, 2022.
Cobode
is not rated yet. This is Cobode's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#242