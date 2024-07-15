Launches
Coblr
Coblr
Software built for fashion repair and circularity
Coblr is a business management and point of sale software built for fashion repair. Our mission is to make repair mainstream (again) and this start at the shop level.
Launched in
Fashion
SaaS
E-Commerce
by
was hunted by
Emily Watts
in
Fashion
,
SaaS
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Emily Watts
. Featured on August 6th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Coblr's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
