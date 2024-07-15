Launches
  Coblr
Software built for fashion repair and circularity

Coblr is a business management and point of sale software built for fashion repair. Our mission is to make repair mainstream (again) and this start at the shop level.
Fashion
SaaS
E-Commerce
About this launch
was hunted by
Emily Watts
in Fashion, SaaS, E-Commerce. Made by Emily Watts
Emily Watts
Featured on August 6th, 2024.
