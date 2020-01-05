We give you the power to create your own creations. Create your own virtual world, make your world fascinating with the power of coding, share and view your creations in VR.
Be inspired by joining CoBlix App now : https://app.coblix.co/lab/publicProjects
Humans are all born as innovators. Our ancestors has crafted boat, cars, plane, electric bulb on a mission to create a better life and preserve humanity. All of these ideas come from the inspiration and motivation to create. At CoBlix, we want to encourage more people to bring more ideas of creations. This is why CoBlix App is crafted. You can create anything in your world, add code to make your world fascinating, collaborate and share your world with others
