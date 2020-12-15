discussion
Porush Puri
Hunter
Co-Founder - Deviation Apps | Podcaster
Irritated of going home to home and ringing doorbells trying to find who parked behind your car/ vehicle? Isn’t it annoying when someone blocks your way in the parking lot and now you can’t move your car/vehicle? We know what aggravates you when it comes to parking and we came up with a solution to weed out your parking blues. Cobble RWA allows you to know exactly who blocked your way and gets you going within minutes. Here's how it works: The next time you see someone has blocked your way by parking his or her car/vehicle behind yours, and you don’t know whose it is, simply open the Cobble RWA app on your phone, search the number plate of the car and you will get the name and number of the owner. Contact them to quickly drive away from the most common parking issue. Every person who registers with RWA has to provide their name, phone number and car/vehicle number. On searching the number plate of the car, the user will be able to see the name and number of not just the owner but all the people who drive it. The user can access these details and conveniently talk to them. Voila, a hassle of panic and confusion reduced to a series of two basic steps. Cobble RWA solves your problem without much confusion and stress. A one search solution to the most common parking problem, Cobble RWA finishes the tedious task of finding the owner of the car in a few seconds and hence, no more knocking on doors or searching for the guard. So let us take your stress away and enjoy the ride ahead. Features and benefits: - The application provides you with easy and quick access to the contact person who has parked behind your car. - You can contact all the people who drive the car, hence no waiting if one person is not available. - The application resolves the major parking issue every society faces. - During the time of an emergency, you don’t have to take an additional thing to worry about, your brain can stress on the subject matter and RWA will take care that you don’t have to waste your precious time on unsolving a block. IF YOU CAN'T FIND YOUR CAR IN THE APP PLEASE FILL THE FORM BELOW https://forms.gle/hMxCYCpPGNJdjgTL7
