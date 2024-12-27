Launches
cobalt
cobalt
save video, audio, and GIFs from websites in one click
cobalt lets you save what you love without ads, tracking, paywalls or other nonsense. just paste the link and you're ready to rock!
Free
Social Media
GitHub
Audio
cobalt
save video, audio, and GIFs from websites in one click
cobalt by
cobalt
was hunted by
Iaroslav Chuikov
in
Social Media
,
GitHub
,
Audio
. Made by
wukko
. Featured on December 30th, 2024.
cobalt
is not rated yet. This is cobalt's first launch.