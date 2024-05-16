Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Coba
Coba
The US Account with Mexican Power
Visit
Upvote 26
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Coba allows workers in Mexico employed by international companies to earn USD and spend seamlessly in pesos. Coba offers all the benefits of the modern US financial system while providing convenient, real-time access to those funds in Mexico.
Launched in
Remote Work
Finance
Banking
by
Coba
Render
Ad
Build, deploy, and scale your apps with unparalleled ease.
About this launch
Coba
The US Account with Mexican Power
0
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
Coba by
Coba
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Remote Work
,
Finance
,
Banking
. Made by
Eduardo De Leon
. Featured on May 20th, 2024.
Coba
is not rated yet. This is Coba's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report