Coachy for macOS

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Viktor Maric
MakeriOS development & fitness
Coachy is now available for macOS! A powerful and fun fitness app on all of your devices. Coachy is your best training partner for bodyweight, calisthenics, TRX and kettlebell workouts. Completely optimized for macOS Big Sur. WORKOUTS: • Daily workouts: Coachy creates you every day a personalized workout. After completing a workout, you can give Coachy feedback about your training session, and based on that, your following daily workouts will be modified. • Pre-made workouts: You can browse from bunch of pre-made workouts. Each of them is available in four difficulty so you can find the best workout that suits your fitness level. • Custom workouts: You can create workouts from scratch with complete flexibility. • All of the workouts are completely customizable: you can change, add or reorder exercises, change the duration, the number of rounds, rest between the exercises and between the rounds. • All of the workouts are guided by Coachy to have an amazing training experience. • You can start your workouts with warm-up and finish with cool-down. PROGRESS: • You can set weekly workout goals. • You can track your workout history with charts and calendar. WIDGET: • You can track your weekly goals with the widgets as well. • Available in all the three sizes. Coachy makes use of the Touch Bar to create new workouts or to have access to quick actions during an active workout session. The app supports dark and light mode. Coachy is available for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS. All of the workouts and histories are saved on your device and iCloud if it is enabled.
Share