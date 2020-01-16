Co-Step
Detailed pedometer app to help you reach your daily goal
Hi Hunters, I have just launched my iOS app Co-Step! It basically motivates you to move more by showing your progress, recommending trending places nearby and sending kind reminders! It takes your steps count directly from iOS Health and locations from Foursquare. Rest is shown to you. No login/register needed. We all know that sitting for hours is bad. And personally thats what I used to do. So, I decided to make an app for myself to make me move more. Now I am happy to share with all of you guys! Hopefully, it will change your habits as much as it did mine. BTW Some of the benefits of walking 10,000 steps are: - boost your energy. ⚡ - aid relaxation and clear your mind. 💆 - provide a sense of achievement and satisfaction. 👍 - improve confidence and mood.💃 - help manage your weight. 🏋️ - promote healthier blood cholesterol and blood pressure. ❤️ - boots your sex drive 🍆 Download and give it a try. You will feel much better in just two weeks. Stay healthy! 💪 PS: For now only works with iOS 13 or newer. Will update soon for older version.
