Co-Present
Co-Present
Seamless remote co-presenting for Google Slides
Advance Google Slides remotely without saying "next slide, please." This extension lets co-presenters control slides smoothly with a shared link—no install needed. Perfect for investor pitches and Town Hall meetings. Supports up to 10 users.
About this launch
Co-Present
Seamless remote co-presenting for Google Slides.
Co-Present by
Co-Present
was hunted by
Peter Kovalsky
in
Chrome Extensions
,
User Experience
,
Meetings
. Made by
Peter Kovalsky
. Featured on February 26th, 2025.
Co-Present
is not rated yet. This is Co-Present's first launch.