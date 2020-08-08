  1. Home
Risk reduction through increased cybersecurity efficiency

The CnSight platform automatically manages risk by effectively measuring cyber performance and maturity, transforming an organization’s tools, goals, and assets into attributable KPIs and actions.
Scott Raspa
Hunter
Hi Hunters! We’re here today to introduce CnSight; a cybersecurity platform that automatically manages risk by effectively measuring cyber performance and maturity, transforming an organization’s tools, goals, and assets into attributable performance metrics and recommended actions. With built-in integrations with some of the most popular enterprise security tools, CnSight aggregates vast amounts of data to properly measure cybersecurity performance. Check out our on-demand video demo https://cnsight.io/2020/08/06/on...! Check out our website to schedule a demo if you or your organization is interested.
