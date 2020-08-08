Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Scott Raspa
Hunter
Hi Hunters! We’re here today to introduce CnSight; a cybersecurity platform that automatically manages risk by effectively measuring cyber performance and maturity, transforming an organization’s tools, goals, and assets into attributable performance metrics and recommended actions. With built-in integrations with some of the most popular enterprise security tools, CnSight aggregates vast amounts of data to properly measure cybersecurity performance. Check out our on-demand video demo https://cnsight.io/2020/08/06/on...! Check out our website to schedule a demo if you or your organization is interested.
