Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
CNO
CNO
Ship apps confidently to Production in Kubernetes
Visit
Upvote 9
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Confidently ship Kubernetes applications to production without any extra tools: ☄️ Canary ; Blue/green ; A/B testing at the click of a button ☁️ All your clouds on a single console ⚡️ A Native multi-tenancy workflow for success your DevOps journey
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
Tech
+1 by
CNO
Amplitude for Startups
Ad
Identify what turns users into loyal returning customers
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We appreciate all constructive comments and suggestions to improve our product."
The makers of CNO
About this launch
CNO
Ship apps confidently to Production in Kubernetes ☁️
3
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
CNO by
CNO
was hunted by
Aliou BA
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Aliou BA
and
Louisane
. Featured on May 10th, 2023.
CNO
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 3 users. This is CNO's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report