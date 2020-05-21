Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Karen Manukyan
Maker
I've been doing market research recently and realized that I'm doing the same pattern repeatedly: 1) Open the company page 2) Copy company's name 3) Google for Crunchbase page 4) Analyze Crunchbase company info And surprisingly, there was no chrome extension that could just show Crunchbase info in one click, without registration and other bullshit. So I made one for myself, maybe you will also find it useful :)
UpvoteShare