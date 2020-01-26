  1. Home
cmpct.io

The shorter, safer, more useful link shortener

cmpct.io is a totally free online service that enables you to create short urls.
But it does it with a difference...
It is safer, not auto directing users to potentially unsafe websites
It is more useful, allowing you to group multiple links together!
Tom McClean
Tom McClean
Maker
I made cmpct.io because I saw a big problem with widely used link shortening services. They are dangerous because when you click on a link you have no idea where it will take you. What happens if your friend is hacked and sends you a link, you are likely to check it out, but it might not be safe. I wanted to create a service you could trust, knowing you can see where you go; before you go there, but I also wanted to make the idea more useful, by allowing you to aggregate links together into one short link. Send a group of dashboards to a colleague, or related news articles to a friend. This is not another website that tells you where a short url will go, it is a website that allows you to create links that are safe. Get sent a link to somewhere shady? Report it to help protect others! And I wanted it to look unique/good, be fast, be free and not harvest your private information. Why not learn more? https://cmpct.io/BgctwPge
