CMMNTZ is a next-generation application utilizing technology to fix what is broken with online commenting: high moderation costs, trolls, spam, flame wars, monopolizers, and vitriol.
Dustin Danesi
CMMNTZ is an add-on application for online publishers that offers unprecedented choices and ways to engage for both users and publishers alike, empowering a community to have real, valuable discussions. Problem Online commenting is stale. Audiences have been pushed to social media and other sites to engage and find community, jeopardizing publishers’ traditional revenue streams. Users and sites are fed up with the old technology and all the problems that come with it: trolls, monopolizers, spam, flame wars, hate and abuse. Solution After realizing that online commenting was left in the 20th Century with all its infamous problems, Founder AJ Sharma knew there had to be a better way. CMMNTZ was born! Instead of trying to change the way users behave online through moderation, CMMNTZ utilizes technology to solve the commenting woes. With CMMNTZ you can • SORT comments multiple ways • Customize your view with ADVANCED FILTERS • Engage to unlock advanced VOTING and see AGGREGATE TOTALS of how the community engaged with a comment • Choose whether you see ANONYMOUS and GUEST posts • FRIEND or BLOCK fellow commenters • See comments ACROSS ARTICLES OF THE SAME TOPIC from various publishers in Classibridge’s network Unlike our competitors, we do not capture any Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and User interactions will not be mined to resell to data brokers or used for targeted advertising.
