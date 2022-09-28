Products
This is the latest launch from cmercury
See cmercury’s previous launch →
Ranked #13 for today
cmercury
Verify, create, automate and analyse your email campaigns
Upvote 8
25% Off
•
Free Options
cmercury’s AI-powered Email Marketing Platform with extended Omnichannel Marketing capabilities helps you with customer acquisitions, retentions and engagements across email, mobile and web channels.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
cmercury
About this launch
cmercury
Machine Learning Based Email & Marketing Automation Platform
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
cmercury by
cmercury
was hunted by
Jose Gonsalo
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
jacobmgeorge
. Featured on September 29th, 2022.
cmercury
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 4th, 2020.
Upvotes
8
Comments
0
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#157
Report