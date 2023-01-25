Products
Home
→
Product
→
Clyde
Clyde
No more, 'Hey could you watch my stuff, please'
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Clyde is a simple menu bar app that lets you alarm your MacBook at a public place when you step away to do something like ordering coffee, providing an alternative to asking strangers to watch your device.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
,
Security
by
Clyde
About this launch
Clyde
No more, 'Hey could you watch my stuff, please'
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Clyde by
Clyde
was hunted by
Mansidak Singh
in
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
,
Security
. Made by
Mansidak Singh
. Featured on January 26th, 2023.
Clyde
is not rated yet. This is Clyde's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#187
Report