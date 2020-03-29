Log In
Calculate and predict Customer Lifetime Value.

🚀 CLV API is a powerful software which gives businesses the ability to calculate and predict Customer Lifetime Value. This is the income you get from clients during the time they use your product.
👉 The software has an online dashboard and a REST API for maximum availability.
Hey everyone! I'm excited to present CLV API to you all! This is my first launch of a SaaS product and I hope it helps people like it has helped me and the local companies in my area in the previous months. --- 👉 A little background info: I've been developing an application called Copository - A collaboration tool for file management designed to replace version control systems for people working on the creative side of game development. For the project I wanted to predict how much monthly net income I get from each customer after subtracting all other costs that go into getting one. After some searching, I found some online calculators, but nothing real I could use to help me. I wanted persistency and consistency of data. I needed an API I could call every time a user signs up and subscribes to my service. --- 👉 Customer Lifetime Value: I thought Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) was an easy thing to calculate: just predict the time a user will be using your product and then multiply that number with the monthly subscription price. Man I was wrong . Yeah I get a number, but it's way above the real value the customer brings to my business. There are many other things I have to take into account when calculating CLV. If you have near-zero expenses for running your business, it’s a subscription-based service and no money goes towards marketing, then calculating CLV is easy and you could do it yourself. This is basically the only scenario where CLV calculation is a simple equation. Well, if you want something done right, do it yourself? This is why I created CLV API 🤓. --- 👉 I wrote an introduction blog post of CLV API and customer lifetime value in general: Customer lifetime value - The single most important metric for your business. 🚀 Get a free 14-day trial of CLV API (no credit card required) by signing up here: https://app.clv-api.io/. --- 🎉A big thanks to companies in my local area that have tested the product! TL;DR: Quickly calculate and predict how much income you get from your customers for each month of the year.
Congrats on your release! I had a chance to use this before release for about two months. We integrated the REST API with our software and it is fantastic! 👏👏 Amazing product 👏👏
