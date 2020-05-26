Discussion
Sindre Paulsrud
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! I'm excited to share with you what my team and I have been working on for the past months. As developers today it is easy to get lost in the many tools and technologies one has to keep up with to stay relevant. Continuous integration and delivery is no longer optional and the rise of DevOps demands a whole new set of skills. Unfortunately, the learning curve is high and the developer has to take on additional responsibilities which can be overwhelming. We believe your time is better spent writing code than configuring servers and maintaining an increasingly complex tool chain. That's why we built Clustered Cloud. With Clustered Cloud our mission is to make your life easier, whether you're a seasoned developer or just starting out. Some reasons why may want to consider building your next app on Clustered Cloud: - Supports a wide range of application types and programming languages (SPAs, APIs, background workers, databases, caching services ++) - Automatically deploy code with Git (CI/CD) - Optimized Docker builds out of the box - Self-healing container orchestration platform based on Kubernetes - Built-in high availability and horizontal scaling - Zero-config infrastructure (one-click provisioning of predefined stacks and services) - Scale out app components individually for better resource utilization - Cloud-native storage volumes with multi-writer semantics (scale out stateful apps such as Wordpress and Magento) - Per-second usage-based billing We've been using the platform to manage our own client projects with great success and today we're launching the service to the public! There's a 14-day free trial and everyone that signs up through Product Hunt during the first 48 hours gets a free 1 year subscription to the Pro plan (when you activate your account). Just reach out via our website chat to request the upgrade 😃 Just visit the link: https://clustered.com/signup/trial Would love any feedback, and happy to answer your questions :)
