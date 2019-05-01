Cluey Travel Chatbot

Access data on travel destinations like never before to discover your hidden gems.
Hi PH! I'm Haichen, one of the creators of Cluey. @chrismessina - thanks for hunting us. We're a bootstrapped startup from Sydney committing one of the cardinal sins of startups: building a travel product 🤘 We built Cluey because even though taking a vacation is a huge time and financial commitment travel research itself seems to be a combination of reading blogs and 5 year old (locked) forum posts on TripAdvisor. Googling to find yourself a list of destinations which are warm in December, safe for women, with hiking trails, fishing and distilleries? The yield on this is so low I think most of us are trained to not even bother. We've been developing an algorithm which calculates compatibility scores against your individual preferences for over 4,500 destinations. Your preferences can be anything from: * Weather * Activities (94 to choose from but simplified for the chatbot) * Popularity * Cost (coming soon) * Safety (general and female specific) * Language * Flight time * LGBT attitudes * Eco friendliness The chatbot is our way of getting the algorithm out into the world in the quickest way we knew how. It's pretty linear and doesn't do any NLP (reliably anyway) but gets you to a personalised results page with 10 destinations (and any others you want to add for comparison sake). We couldn't find an efficient way in the chatbot to allow users to select from our full range of activities, the NLP was unpredictable. What's next: - We recognise that lots of people already know where they want to go, but want help discovering what to do at the destination. We're working on ways to surface this data. - Fully functioning web app that allows better & faster control over inputs. - Improving performance. The site is quite sluggish atm. Our Lighthouse Report score is damning. Some lessons we've learnt: - Finding free photos from Flickr is hard and can produce some strange results - People love to try and break the chatbot - Training your chatbot is pretty hard - Design is harder than it looks - There's some pretty cool places out there! If you'd like to contact use directly: team@getcluey.com If you're interested in Cluey updates: https://mailchi.mp/ca5d6aa5a6c3/... (or share your email in the Chatbot) PS If you are planning a holiday with specific requirements (esp around activities the chatbot doesnt support) comment below and i can run the model separately for you and send through your results :)
If you'd like to fast forward and see a result: https://www.getcluey.com/en/resu... ✌️
Good job guys. Any plans to allow users to query directly in the future? e.g. without the need to do the entire questionnaire if I want to see everywhere that’s warm in October.
@alexgilleran Yep that's one of the pieces of feedback we've gotten. Sometimes you really only care about 2 or 3 factors and just want to see what's available. We're working on that now - more of a catalogue/index you can filter than a guided process with results at the end.
