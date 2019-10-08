Cluey Travel

Discussion
1 Review
Haichen Wang
Maker
Hi All 👋 Thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us. We're proud to show our (still a little bit ugly) baby to the world. Cluey came about because we wanted to help people make smarter decisions on their largest purchases. Nowhere is this more obvious than in travel. When a traveller asks, where can I go in October, which is warm, dry, and LGBT friendly, with great wineries and beaches? A Google search yields generic top 10 lists and editorials. *In a multi-trillion industry, why can’t anyone answer this question?!* Well, now with Cluey – you can. We’ve mapped over 4,500 destinations across 12 factors and over 90 activities… to be the single source of truth for the travel industry. So where should that traveller go in October? Cluey suggests Lagosh, Marbella, Adelaide, or Haifa, amongst 32 other exciting destinations in 6 different countries around the world. We don't necessarily plan on becoming a B2C sorta-OTA, but the Explorer was the best way we could think of to allow non tech savvy people to easily navigate the data. We're exploring different partnerships, especially with travel agents and destination marketing organisations. If we could speak to OTAs, Hotels or Airlines even better. We're still refining and improving our data every day. If you have idea about what else to include i'd love to hear it! We were potentially thinking about locations with legalised cannabis next, that seems to be a topical issue these days 🥦
