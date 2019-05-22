CLUBSINT is a website (with a Discord bot) which allows you to create paid-messaging groups/clubs with Discord and let’s your customers pay monthly for it.
Axel ParisMaker@axelparis
I created my first Discord private club in JavaScript Web Development and I found checking membership of users was (very) boring! And recently, an entrepreneur told me that he would take a person to check that manually for his own club. I thought I could automate it! So I started write my Discord bot to check my stripe members' subscriptions.
