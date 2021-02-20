discussion
Devin MancusoSenior Design Strategist
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 @pablostanley and I are excited to share this fun little project with you! Clubpad is a soundboard that helps you DJ some reaction sounds to liven up your Clubhouse experience. Tap/Click the sound tiles to trigger a sound or use the keyboard hotkeys for quick access. The space bar will act as a kill switch 🔪 in case you need to 🔇 in a hurry. Each sound was hand-picked for maximum impact in the moment: 👏 Applauses for showing love 📣 DJ horn for the mic drop 🥁 Drumrolls for the big reveal ⏱ Jeopardy ‘thinking music’ for question time 🔮 & many more… Clubpad utilizes a top-notch profesh workflow to integrate with Clubhouse, please see the following instructions: 1. Launch Clubpad on a device with speakers (laptop, desktop, tablet, etc), 2. Hold your phone up to speakers, 3. Trigger sounds, 4. Voila! We had a lot of fun making this and can’t wait to hear a few of these 🎶 fire off in your Clubhouse rooms soon!
How can you share the sound bit, if you are using airpods?