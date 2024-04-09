Tailwind CSS
We use Tailwind to power our CSS throughout different aspects of Clubistry: users frontend, admin backend and even owners backend. All of it powered by magic Tailwind CSS classes
Clubistry integrates with Stripe to allow Clubs to receive online payments for charges such as Membership Renewals, Applications, Event Registration among many others types of charges.
Laravel Forge allows us to provision and manage Clubistry servers, multi-tenant SSL support, keys, PHP versions and really anything that we need for a successful product.