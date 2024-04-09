Launches
Clubistry

Clubistry

Manage your club: website, memberships, renewals & more

Free Options
Clubistry is the easy solution for clubs seeking to make running a club as fun as being in a club. Effortlessly handle membership management, online payments, website building, and content management in one unified platform.
Launched in
SaaS
Website Builder
Community
 by
Clubistry
Tailwind CSS
Tailwind CSS
4,956 upvotes
We use Tailwind to power our CSS throughout different aspects of Clubistry: users frontend, admin backend and even owners backend. All of it powered by magic Tailwind CSS classes
Stripe
Stripe
42,062 upvotes
Clubistry integrates with Stripe to allow Clubs to receive online payments for charges such as Membership Renewals, Applications, Event Registration among many others types of charges.
Laravel Forge
Laravel Forge
887 upvotes
Laravel Forge allows us to provision and manage Clubistry servers, multi-tenant SSL support, keys, PHP versions and really anything that we need for a successful product.
About this launch
ClubistryManage your club, website, memberhsips and renewals
1review
111
followers
