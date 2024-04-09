Tailwind CSS 4,956 upvotes

We use Tailwind to power our CSS throughout different aspects of Clubistry: users frontend, admin backend and even owners backend. All of it powered by magic Tailwind CSS classes

Stripe 42,062 upvotes

Clubistry integrates with Stripe to allow Clubs to receive online payments for charges such as Membership Renewals, Applications, Event Registration among many others types of charges.

Laravel Forge 887 upvotes

Laravel Forge allows us to provision and manage Clubistry servers, multi-tenant SSL support, keys, PHP versions and really anything that we need for a successful product.