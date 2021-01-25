Clubhouse Glow

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Roman Mittermayr
Makerbusy.io
I noticed a few people trying to gain an edge by modifying their Clubhouse profiles with various color circles around their photos, most failing to correctly trace after the lightly quadratic circular style used in Clubhouse profile images. It may inspire people to build a suite of Clubhouse avatar hacks, or it may destroy itself quickly once people pick up on it and do this frequently. Either way, here's a tool to correctly draw the curve and at least get that part right.
Share