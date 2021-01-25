Clubhouse Glow

  1. Home
Boost your Clubhouse avatar with a visual glow

At the chance of destroying itself as a concept once it picks up, this little helper tool (ad-free, processes photos locally) will help you attract attention on Clubhouse calls by drawing a glowing circle (a quadratic circle actually) around your avatar photo.
Roman Mittermayr
I noticed a few people trying to gain an edge by modifying their Clubhouse profiles with various color circles around their photos, most failing to correctly trace after the lightly quadratic circular style used in Clubhouse profile images. It may inspire people to build a suite of Clubhouse avatar hacks, or it may destroy itself quickly once people pick up on it and do this frequently. Either way, here's a tool to correctly draw the curve and at least get that part right.
