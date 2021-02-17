discussion
Would you recommend this product?
abasa
Maker
founder, PRIMO
Hey PH massive! 👋️ 🥳 I'm addicted to Clubhouse but their bio editor sucks. It's unicode and doesn't provide any additional fonts or ample space to edit your bio, which is the most important determinant to gaining followers. So we built the Clubhouse Bio Builder🎉 👉🏽70 fonts 👉🏽Huge text box editor to view your Bio at a glance. 👉🏽Easy to understand 👉🏽FREE❗️ I'm not just the Maker, I'm also a client! Check my bio on Clubhouse to see what it can do:👇🏽 👉🏽@shibuya
Share