CLUBHOUSE INVITE are being sold on EBAY for $1000+!!!
Thus Pay-it-Forward CLUBHOUSE invite train is born!
How to get app invite?
As we get CLUBHOUSE App invites, we share with other supporters on train.
A few cups of ☕️coffee to support me on doing this.
Felix Josemon
Maker
prev Buymeacoffee(YC), Shopper, Appmaker
A lot of Clubhouse Invite scams were taking place or even sold for $1000+ on Ebay. Innocent people were getting scammed with their hard earned money while Elon Musk and others joined Clubhouse App. More such scams will take place when Kanye West or BTS joins. Thus I decided to create a Pay-It forward train for Clubhouse App Invites. How does Clubhouse App Invite train work? As we get CLUBHOUSE invites, we share with other supporters on invite chain. Simple So far we have onboarded 800+ new CH members from 50+ countries using this and many more each day. I manage everything using a google sheet, whatsapp group, buymeacoffee and zapier. How to get on Clubhouse Invite Train: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fel... Why buy me coffee at all? Coffee keeps me awake at night and build this community (It takes time and consistent effort), Hit me up with lots of caffeine! I’m gonna need them:) Talk to you soon on CH:) Tell us where you are joining in from
