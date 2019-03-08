Complete unique challenges with others in your city like performing an original song or training for a half marathon. Get out of your comfort zone!
Omar ShammasMaker@omarshammas · Entrepreneur
Hey everyone, I’m excited to launch Clubhouse with you all today! The inspiration for Clubhouse came from my personal journey where I went from overweight and unhappy to the fittest I've ever been and finding a community that I loved. The turning point was when I joined the San Francisco Triathlon Club. They offered a 12 week challenge to prepare beginners for their first triathlon. 21 signed up. I never expected it but over the months we became close friends. I feel incredibly fortunate I found such an amazing group, and realized I want to help others find that too. That is why I created Clubhouse. You can read the full story here https://www.tryclubhouse.com/about Please hit me up with any questions or comments, thanks!
