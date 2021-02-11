  1. Home
Club Recorder

Get a recording of the room sent to you

Never miss a Clubhouse event.
Get a recording of the room sent to you to listen to any time.
ClubRecorder lets you request a room or event to be recorded so that you can listen to it when you want.
1 Review5.0/5
Scott Taylor
Love the idea.. but keep in mind the Clubhouse Terms of Service you agreed to. You agree to not use the Service to: … 2. record any portion of a conversation without the express written consent of all of the speakers involved
Toby Allen
Maker
@scotttaylor totally, its the hosts that orders them so approval is given :)
Chris Messina
Mentor
Bold. Even if it's supposedly the hosts that make the requests — this is definitely pushing the recording topic forward!
Ryan Hoover
We knew this would come! 😅 How does this work technically and how do the hosts approve the recording, @toby007allen.
