Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Christopher Winslett
Hey everyone. On Earth Day we launched Cloverly, an API for Carbon Offsets, on Product Hunt. The response was incredible. Today we’re bringing carbon offsets to the workplace with Cloverly for Slack. Want to offset a business trip? How about your commute to work? Or maybe your morning coffee? Cloverly gives your Slack the superpower of /green. /green shipping from 35209 to 94043 weighing 35 pounds /green business trip to new york /green my 15 mile commute /green my flight from sfo to jfk Our goal is making carbon offsets more transparent and accessible. Each time you use the /green command to do a carbon offset, Cloverly will respond, in Slack, with the exact offset being used to green your request and the amount of carbon being offset. All you need to do is create a Cloverly account and get a production API key. Then install the Slack app and start greening your workplace using the /green command.
Upvote (2)Share