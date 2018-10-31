Cloverleaf is a performance management tool for growing teams that looks at way more than just milestones and skills. Using a combination of existing assessments and custom algorithms, Cloverleaf combines personality, culture, strengths, and skills to reveal insights on how individuals and teams, work best.
Unleash your team to do their best work.
Reviews
- Pros:
Uncover the often hidden powers of your team. Relate to each other better. Avoid conflict. Tap into strengths.Cons:
none
Although I haven't used this personally, we're deeply knowledgeable about the company, the tech, and the founders, as they were part of our accelerator.Luke Dooley has never used this product.
- Pros:
Gives clarity to the multitude of assessments we all want to use to build a better team. Gives insight into how you can grow your team.Cons:
Haven't found one yet
Cloverleaf is a tool...no, it's so much more than that, its a trusted advisor. It allows one to see how their team can grow together. We all have multiple assessments we want to use to understand our teammates...Cloverleaf brings it all together. It gives insight into those who you are with for the majority of your day...powerful stuff. It's helped me build a team, and allow all of us to understand each other better.Cory Venable has used this product for one month.