Shane Frost
CloudNovel, quite simply put, is in itself a novel idea. Quick to learn, easy to master, and dependable as a platform for Visual Novel distribution. I often hear the argument to learn programming for yourself but not everyone wants to be a coder. CloudNovel is the experimenter and artist's engine worthy of a second glance or three.
Maker
Hey there, I created this website because I didn't want to learn coding to make my games. So, I made a game engine that lets people create games without ever having to learn coding. I'm proud to say we have over 1 million users. There happens to be a lot of people who want to make games without coding.
Did you make Cafe Rouge? I played it in high school, and it was fun. I think that's how I got on the mailing with this link. I hope all your dreams come true!
@mimsmere3 Sonya, the creator of Cloud Novel, did make Cafe Rouge :) In fact from what I understand, she is currently in the process of remastering it!! Go check it out :)
Maker
@mimsmere3 Yes I did, I originally made it when I was 19. I'm remaking it now 8 years later, please check out the demo: https://cloudnovel.net/Sonya/nov...
CloudNovel was better 4 years ago when you could just make a game. Now everything's premium and it's so hard to manage what you're doing. Just learn to code and use Ren'Py. You'll thank me later
@matt_chester I’m pretty much a free user, it works fine for me