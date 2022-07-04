Products
Home
→
Product
→
Cloudnerd
Ranked #12 for today
Cloudnerd
Predict the weather by scanning clouds
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Cloudnerd is a web app that allows users to predict the weather, with an accuracy rate of 84%, by scanning clouds above their heads.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Cloudnerd
About this launch
Cloudnerd
Predict the weather by scanning clouds
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Cloudnerd by
Cloudnerd
was hunted by
Santosh Passoubady
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Santosh Passoubady
. Featured on July 5th, 2022.
Cloudnerd
is not rated yet. This is Cloudnerd's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
4
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#31
Report