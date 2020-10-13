discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Alyssa Lahham
Maker
🎈
Hi Product Hunters! I'm Alyssa from the CloudBlue team. With CloudBlue, you can create your own subscription business, manage recurring revenue, onboard partners to resell your products, centralize your product catalog and more. This October 12-14 we're hosting the Innovators Virtual Forum, which provides insights into the latest trends and most recent breakthroughs across today’s digital environment, from digitization and cloud computing to remote work and cybersecurity. Register for free at: https://now.cloudblue.com/innova.... Thanks so much, Alyssa
Share
Upvote (1)
Conrad Egusa
CEO, Publicize
Really interesting product for scaling globally, great job CloudBlue team
UpvoteShare
Craig CorbettFreelance Journalist
Looks like a really valuable platform!
UpvoteShare
Julián Tabares F
Great product!!!
UpvoteShare
Jeffrey Kittjpowerfive
This looks really useful for both vendors and providers.
UpvoteShare