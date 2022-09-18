Products
Ranked #6 for today

CloudAvocado

Cost optimization insights for Amazon Cloud

Free Options
CloudAvocado is healthy for your AWS workload & cost optimization. Connect the dots across AWS accounts & business units, get insights about unused or underused resources, and cut costs by 30-70%
Launched in Analytics, Developer Tools, Tech
CloudAvocado
About this launch
1review
56
followers
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Analytics, Developer Tools, Tech. Made by
Calvin Martin
and
Oleksandr Tolochko
. Featured on September 19th, 2022.
Upvotes
51
Comments
19
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#6