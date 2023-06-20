Products
Home
→
Product
→
Cloud Security for AWS
Cloud Security for AWS
Instant Security for your AWS Environments
Get instant security configuration for your Amazon Web Services environments simply by connecting to the Bleach Platform. Designed for Small Businesses and Startups the Bleach Platform makes it quick, easy and cost effective to secure your business.
Launched in
SaaS
Software Engineering
Security
by
Bleach Cyber
About this launch
Bleach Cyber
The Fastest, Easiest and Cheapest way to get cyber-secure.
2
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Cloud Security for AWS by
Bleach Cyber
was hunted by
Craig Goodwin
in
SaaS
,
Software Engineering
,
Security
. Made by
Craig Goodwin
and
Steve Daniels
. Featured on June 20th, 2023.
Bleach Cyber
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on May 18th, 2023.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
#60
Week rank
#103
