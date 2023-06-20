Products
  Cloud Security for AWS
Cloud Security for AWS

Instant Security for your AWS Environments

Get instant security configuration for your Amazon Web Services environments simply by connecting to the Bleach Platform. Designed for Small Businesses and Startups the Bleach Platform makes it quick, easy and cost effective to secure your business.
Launched in
SaaS
Software Engineering
Security
 by
Bleach Cyber
About this launch
Bleach Cyber
Cloud Security for AWS by
Bleach Cyber
was hunted by
Craig Goodwin
in SaaS, Software Engineering, Security. Made by
Craig Goodwin
and
Steve Daniels
. Featured on June 20th, 2023.
Bleach Cyber
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on May 18th, 2023.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
#60
Week rank
#103