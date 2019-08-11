Deals
Cloud of Goods
Cloud of Goods
Rental marketplace for travelers
Delivery
E-Commerce
Cloud of Goods is an online rental marketplace for travelers. Rent scooters, strollers, wheelchairs and more.
Featured
20 minutes ago
7 Reasons to Try Cloud of Goods - JohnnyJet.com
Have you ever been outside the country and had your online experience curtailed, limited or completely blacked out because of your geography? Cocoon has a solution-a cheaper, simpler solution than you've probably...
Need to rent a stroller or wheelchair? Cloud of Goods startup focuses on travelers to Orange County
Imagine a day when your extended family plans a visit to Orange County, complete with an infant and a grandmother who needs help getting around. Do they lug the wheelchair and car seat with them? Not necessarily.
Januka Wijesinghe
Hunter
When you travel, it can be pretty inconvenient to carry mobility gear like wheelchairs, scooters or bikes. Now you can rent them at your destination.
