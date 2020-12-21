Clothes For Language

discussion
Antonis Tsagaris
Maker
Android Developer, codehouse five
There's no shortage of books on typography, but I've tried to make this guide one of a kind. After studying a ton of resources on typography, and practising it for years, I decided to go ahead and write a very approachable, in-depth guide, full of practical info that will supercharge your design skills! I also tried to make it really funny, but you'll be the judges of that! If you have any questions or comments, please go ahead! I'd love to have a conversation, seeing as I'm stuck at home! Later!
