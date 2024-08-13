  • Subscribe
    A store locator map for your brand

    Closeby is to store locators what Stripe is to payments - an easy way to get the UX right for your customers without the engineering hassle of getting a million little invisible things right. Configure, design & publish a store locator for free.
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Mapbox
    Ruby on Rails
    ClosebyA modern store locator widget built on Mapbox
