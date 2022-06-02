Products
Home
→
Product
→
Clorde
Clorde
Word based clock app
Visit
Upvote 1
Payment Required
Collect
Share
Stats
Clorde is a one of its kind clock app. It uses an alphabet matrix to show time instead of the traditional numbers combination. It provides the user with various customization options including clock themes.
Launched in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
by
Clorde
About this launch
Clorde by
Clorde
was hunted by
Amol Kumar
in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Amol Kumar
. Featured on June 3rd, 2022.
Clorde
is not rated yet. This is Clorde's first launch.
