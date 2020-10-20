  1. Home
Clonz.org

Create banner with 30 resizes in a minute.

CREATE BEAUTIFUL BANNERS IN A MINUTE! 🤯 🔥 ⚡
Just change a logo and write your message in one place in figma and done! 30 banners are ready for export! Easy like one-two-three. Boost your workflow. Try for free.
discussion
Aleksandr Roshchin
Maker
Perfect Banners Machine
Hello workaholics! This is our first product and we are excited to share it with you! If you need to make a banner with 30 resizes ASAP — CLONZ will do it. The demo file is free. So check it now and share your thoughts here in the comments or drop us a line hi@clonz.org. CLONZ Features: 1) 10 prebaked templates. 2) 30 prebaked resizes. 3) 1 figma file. 4) Awesome design! 5) Crazy colors! 6) Ready banner with 30 resizes with custom text and logo in 1 minute. 🚀 7) 1 TEMPLATE IS FREE! Small project with big ambitions. 😊 Thanks for watching.
Guillaume
It really looks like a big time saver. Good job
Aleksandr Roshchin
Maker
Perfect Banners Machine
@gsempe thanks
Arthur Yarkov
Damn good 🔥
Aleksandr Roshchin
Maker
Perfect Banners Machine
@meetarthurback thanks
Alex
looks impressive
Aleksandr Roshchin
Maker
Perfect Banners Machine
@alex10 no you're impressive 😂 😂 😂
Александр ПирусUX and UI designer
You did a very cool job. You won) But I was the first Figma template for auto resizing banners
Aleksandr Roshchin
Maker
Perfect Banners Machine
@pirus thanks. So far we've both lost. )
