Aleksandr Roshchin
MakerPerfect Banners Machine
Hello workaholics! This is our first product and we are excited to share it with you! If you need to make a banner with 30 resizes ASAP — CLONZ will do it. The demo file is free. So check it now and share your thoughts here in the comments or drop us a line hi@clonz.org. CLONZ Features: 1) 10 prebaked templates. 2) 30 prebaked resizes. 3) 1 figma file. 4) Awesome design! 5) Crazy colors! 6) Ready banner with 30 resizes with custom text and logo in 1 minute. 🚀 7) 1 TEMPLATE IS FREE! Small project with big ambitions. 😊 Thanks for watching.
Guillaume
It really looks like a big time saver. Good job
Aleksandr Roshchin
MakerPerfect Banners Machine
@gsempe thanks
Arthur Yarkov
Damn good 🔥
Aleksandr Roshchin
MakerPerfect Banners Machine
@meetarthurback thanks
Alex
looks impressive
Aleksandr Roshchin
MakerPerfect Banners Machine
@alex10 no you're impressive 😂 😂 😂
Александр ПирусUX and UI designer
You did a very cool job. You won) But I was the first Figma template for auto resizing banners
Aleksandr Roshchin
MakerPerfect Banners Machine
@pirus thanks. So far we've both lost. )
