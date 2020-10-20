discussion
clonz.org
MakerPerfect Banners Machine
Hello workaholics! This is our first product and we are excited to share it with you! If you need to make a banner with 30 resizes ASAP — CLONZ will do it. The demo file is free. So check it now and share your thoughts here in the comments or drop us a line hi@clonz.org. CLONZ Features: 1) 10 prebaked templates. 2) 30 prebaked resizes. 3) 1 figma file. 4) Awesome design! 5) Crazy colors! 6) Ready banner with 30 resizes with custom text and logo in 1 minute. 🚀 7) 1 TEMPLATE IS FREE! Small project with big ambitions. 😊 Thanks for watching.
Alex
looks impressive
@alex10 no you're impressive 😂 😂 😂
