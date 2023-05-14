Products
Clonify Figma Library
Clonify Figma Library
Level up your Figma game
Meet Clonify — The fastest innovative library to instantly build world-class Figma projects. Browse hundreds of beautifully designed layouts, copy and paste assets to Figma, and have your responsive project ready in minutes.
Launched in
Design Tools
by
Clonify
About this launch
Clonify
Level Up Your Figma Game
Clonify Figma Library by
Clonify
was hunted by
Omar Elabd
in
Design Tools
. Made by
Omar Elabd
. Featured on May 17th, 2023.
Clonify
is not rated yet. This is Clonify's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
