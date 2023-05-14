Products
  Home
  Product
  Clonify Figma Library
Clonify Figma Library

Clonify Figma Library

Level up your Figma game

Free Options
Embed
Meet Clonify — The fastest innovative library to instantly build world-class Figma projects. Browse hundreds of beautifully designed layouts, copy and paste assets to Figma, and have your responsive project ready in minutes.
Launched in
Design Tools
 by
Clonify
About this launch
Clonify
ClonifyLevel Up Your Figma Game
0
reviews
6
followers
Clonify Figma Library by
Clonify
was hunted by
Omar Elabd
in Design Tools. Made by
Omar Elabd
. Featured on May 17th, 2023.
Clonify
is not rated yet. This is Clonify's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-