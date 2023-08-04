Products
Cloneify

Copy any design style with a click (on Figma)

Free
Embed
Cloneify is the easiest way to copy a design style across multiple elements in Figma — improving your workflow efficiency and making your design process faster and smoother.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Design resources
 by
Cloneify
About this launch
0
reviews
7
followers
was hunted by
Akhil BVS
in Design Tools, Productivity, Design resources. Made by
Mohammed Sannan
. Featured on August 5th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Cloneify's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-