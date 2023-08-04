Products
Home
→
Product
→
Cloneify
Cloneify
Copy any design style with a click (on Figma)
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Cloneify is the easiest way to copy a design style across multiple elements in Figma — improving your workflow efficiency and making your design process faster and smoother.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Design resources
by
Cloneify
About this launch
Cloneify
Copy any design style with a click (on Figma)
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Cloneify by
Cloneify
was hunted by
Akhil BVS
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Design resources
. Made by
Mohammed Sannan
. Featured on August 5th, 2023.
Cloneify
is not rated yet. This is Cloneify's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report