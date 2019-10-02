Discussion
Edmund Mai
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! This is Edmund, the founder of Cloe. I've been struggling with acne for the past 2 years as an adult and it took a year and a half of struggling with different products and routines I found on YouTube and the interwebs before I realized I had to stop guessing and start tracking. It was only when I started taking progress pictures and tracking my diet and changes I made to my routine that I realized what really was triggering my breakouts. It was a challenge to organize everything so I decided to make a skin tracker because I know a lot of people are suffering from the same issue and throwing money around without knowing if anything works. Cloe was just released this week on iOS and Android and I'm stoked to hear any feedback from everyone. I will be available to answer any questions.
