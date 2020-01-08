Discussion
Rajeesh C V
Maker
Hello Hunters, Super excited to share Clodui with everyone here. I built this product for those who want to deploy a static website quickly and no need to do any programming for handling form submissions, and spend less time on optimizing the assets to improve website speed. Currently in alpha, contains the following features - Create websites by drag and drop files - Global CDN - Create forms to handle form submissions - Atomic deployment and instant rollback - Asset optimization(HTML, CSS, JS, and images). - Add custom domain - Image resize support using querystring - Client-Hint based image resizing Thank you for checking this out, I'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback.
