Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Clocr
Ranked #5 for today
Clocr
Your family's best friend in unexpected times
Visit
Upvote 105
Lifetime membership
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Protect your life's most important assets & nominate trustworthy successors. Empower yourself and your family to be prepared for the unexpected.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Legal
,
Tech
by
Clocr
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
Learn more
About this launch
Clocr
Your Family's Best Friend in Unexpected Times
0
reviews
108
followers
Follow for updates
Clocr by
Clocr
was hunted by
Apoorva Chintala
in
Fintech
,
Legal
,
Tech
. Made by
Apoorva Chintala
and
sreekanth chintala
. Featured on October 27th, 2022.
Clocr
is not rated yet. This is Clocr's first launch.
Upvotes
105
Comments
17
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#68
Report