Home
→
Product
→
clmp.me
Ranked #16 for today
clmp.me
Minimal URL shortener
Create short links on any page with just one click! Generate a QR code of your URL and/or protect it with a passcode directly inside the chrome extension. Create an account to see your short URLs and views count in the dashboard.
Launched in
Web App
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
by
clmp.me
Follow for updates
About this launch
clmp.me
Minimal URL shortener
Follow for updates
clmp.me by
clmp.me
was hunted by
Hrayr Movsisyan
in
Web App
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Hrayr Movsisyan
. Featured on June 20th, 2022.
clmp.me
is not rated yet. This is clmp.me's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#16
